VIDEO: Anthony Anderson Sends a Heartfelt Message to Compton Kids on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Anthony Anderson is still just a kid from Compton.

Anthony Anderson is still just a kid from Compton. The "Black-ish" star tells Kelly about the moment he knew when he wanted to be an actor and shares some sweet words of wisdom to other kids with big dreams. Tune in to hear his incredible life story.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

