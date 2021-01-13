Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jimmy and Anne Hathaway take turns telling their best, worst or first stories.

Jan. 13, 2021  

Jimmy and Anne Hathaway take turns telling their best, worst or first stories about a random topic, like Best Karaoke Song or Worst Day of Middle School.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You