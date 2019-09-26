VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Stopped By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Talk Amsterdam

Anna Kendrick stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to talk about her recent trips to Amsterdam and Switzerland and tackling the criminal justice system through satire in The Day Shall Come. Watch the clip below!

Kendrick is known for her roles in the PITCH PERFECT trilogy, as well as THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, KEND OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN and 50/50, among others.



In 2010, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney and Jason Bateman in the film UP IN THE AIR, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.



An accomplished theatre vet, Kendrick made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of HIGH SOCIETY, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.



Kendrick's additional theater work includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY/THE LEADING LADIES: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall and Broadway workshops of JANE EYRE and THE LITTLE PRINCESS. She has also been seen as 'Cinderella' in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.



She is the author of the bestselling collection of personal essays, Scrappy Little Nobody.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You