VIDEO: Andrew Scott Narrates BBC America's EARTH'S GREAT SEASONS

Narrated by Andrew Scott, each episode of Earth's Great Seasons explores how animals and plants rise to the challenges of the natural world throughout the year.

Saturday, November 7th at 8pm/7c

EARTH'S GREAT SEASONS - EPISODE ONE - SPRING *BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

Spring brings a burst of new life - but as soon as the air starts to warm, it's a race to get ahead of everyone else. For many, it's the perfect time to find a mate and raise babies - but for creatures ranging from adventurous grizzly bear cubs to flowers in the desert, spring is a time to make the most of the opportunities this busy season brings.

Saturday, November 14th at 8pm/7c

EARTH'S GREAT SEASONS - EPISODE TWO - SUMMER *BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

Summer is a time of long days and glorious abundance, but the living isn't always easy when the temperatures rise. For sneaky ring-tailed lemurs, battling ibex and astonishing color-changing lizards, summer presents unique challenges.

Saturday, November 21st at 8pm/7c

'EARTH'S GREAT SEASONS - EPISODE THREE - AUTUMN *BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

Autumn brings the world's most spectacular transformations. It is also the last chance to breed, grow up and to stock up before the cold returns. Chipmunks and beavers stash their winter supplies as many animals - from musk ox to beetles - must battle for mates.

Saturday, November 28th at 8pm/7c

EARTH'S GREAT SEASONS - EPISODE FOUR - WINTER *BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

Winter - the most magical and dramatic season of all. As snow descends, animals find inventive ways to survive. Caribou become 'ice road' travelers, stoats make their own fur bedding, and snow monkeys find a warm bath.

