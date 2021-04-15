VIDEO: Anderson East Performs on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Anderson East returned to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last night to perform his new single, "Madelyn."

"Madelyn" is the first track unveiled from East's highly anticipated new album, Maybe We Never Die, which will be released August 20 and is now available for pre-order.

Of the song, which debuted earlier this month, Rolling Stone praises, "mixes immersive, polished production with the easygoing soul of his voice," while American Songwriter declares, "a peer into all the dystopian, curious, and uncertain lives permeating upcoming album Maybe We Never Die."

East's third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter's seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction. Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the 12 tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries.

The energy toggles between a hunger for vulnerability in togetherness and a clinging to solitude as a romantic self-defense. There is consternation with the speed and volume at which the world operates and solace to be found in the simple act of getting up and going.

Of the album, East shares, "I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I'm very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is."