VIDEO: Amazon Prime Video to Premiere ZEROZEROZERO on March 6

On Friday, March 6, all eight episodes of the Amazon Original ZeroZeroZero will premiere on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Latin America and Spain. The one-hour action crime drama is inspired by the book of the same title from best-selling author Roberto Saviano (Gomorrah).

Watch the trailer below!

The series was filmed on location in Mexico, Italy, Senegal, Morocco, and the US, and follows THE JOURNEY of a massive cocaine shipment, from the Mexican cartels managing the drug's production, to the Italian crime syndicates handling worldwide distribution, and American businesses - apparently above suspicion - controlling the seemingly infinite amount of money which the market produces. The shipment's voyage sparks an epic power struggle engaging everyone involved, from the corner dealer up to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organized crime - with their lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

ZeroZeroZero stars Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin, Battle of the Sexes) as Emma Lynwood, who manages the day-to-day operations of her father's shipping company and is forced to make life-changing decisions to keep the business afloat, Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, In Treatment) as Chris Lynwood, whose world is turned upside-down when his help is required in THE FAMILY business while he suffers from a degenerative genetic disease, and Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment, The Usual Suspects) as Edward Lynwood, THE FAMILY patriarch who runs his prestigious shipping company with his daughter Emma and is willing to put business before everything.

The series boasts an international cast from Mexico and Europe, including Harold Torres (González: falsos profetas, Sin Nombre) as Manuel Contreras, Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria) as Stefano La Piana, Adriano Chiaramida (Romanzo Criminale - La Serie) as Don Minu, Noé Hernández (We Are the Flesh, Sin Nombre) as Varas, Tchéky Karyo (Nikita, A Gang Story) as François Salvage, Francesco Colella (Made in Italy, Piuma) as Italo Curtiga, and Claudia Pineda (Hasta Que Te Conocí, Dogma) as La Chiquitita.

ZeroZeroZero was produced by Amazon Studios, Cattleya - a part of ITV Studios - Bartlebyfilm for CANAL+ and Sky Studios. It was created by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Gomorrah) and head writers Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah) and Mauricio Katz (The Bridge), based on the treatment by Fasoli and Sollima, alongside Stefano Bises (Gomorrah) and Roberto Saviano. Additional writers include Max Hurwitz (Hell on Wheels) and Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah). Episodes 1-2 were directed by Sollima, episodes 3-5 by Janus Metz (True Detective), and episodes 6-8 by Pablo Trapero (The Clan). Executive producers include Gina Gardini, Riccardo Tozzi, Giovanni Stabilini, Marco Chimenz, Matteo De Laurentiis, Richard Middleton, Sollima, Saviano, Fasoli, Katz, Trapero, Metz and Bises.

The series will also air internationally on Sky in Italy, the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria, and on CANAL+ in France and in the French-speaking countries of Europe and Africa. International distribution is handled by STUDIOCANAL TV.





