VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Talks Weight Loss on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Alec Baldwin confronts Jimmy about adding a gut to a dummy to play him during a bit and shares how Lorne Michaels Jedi mind tricked him into reprising his Donald Trump for SNL's Season 45 premiere.

