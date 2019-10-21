VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Talks Weight Loss on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Oct. 21, 2019  

Alec Baldwin confronts Jimmy about adding a gut to a dummy to play him during a bit and shares how Lorne Michaels Jedi mind tricked him into reprising his Donald Trump for SNL's Season 45 premiere.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

