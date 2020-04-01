VIDEO: Adult Swim Debuts First Trailer for JJ VILLARD'S FAIRY TALES

Adult Swim has released the official trailer for the twisted new animated series "JJ Villard's Fairy Tales." Created by the Emmy-winning animator JJ Villard ("King Star King"), the series will premiere on May 10 on Sunday night at 12:15 AM (Sunday night leading into Monday).

Watch the all-new, official trailer for "JJ Villard's Fairy Tales" below!



"JJ Villard's Fairy Tales" is a new, twisted, fun take on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The charm and cuteness of the original stories remain, but now they've been updated and packaged into a ball of raw, visceral, gross weirdness. The animated quarter-hour series is created, and executive produced by JJ Villard ("King Star King") and produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Voice talent this season includes Linda Blair, Warwick Davis, Robert Englund, Corey Feldman, Alan Oppenheimer, Jennifer Tilly, and Villard himself among others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You