VIDEO: Adam Sandler Talks UNCUT GEMS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Adam Sandler chats with Jimmy about receiving unexpected critical acclaim for his performance in Uncut Gems, having Biz Markie DJ his premiere party at a New York City deli and getting choked out for real during fight scenes.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

