VIDEO: AMC Releases Trailer for PREACHER Season Four

AMC debuted a season trailer from the fourth and final season of Preacher at the show's San Diego Comic Con panel.

Watch the trailer below!

Friday, July 19, AMC's Preacher invaded San Diego Comic Con with a panel featuring Executive Producer Seth Rogen, in addition to cast membersDominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Julie Ann Emery and Mark Harelik to celebrate the upcoming fourth and final season launching with two back-to-back episodes onSunday, August 4 at 9pm ET, and released new images and a season trailer. The remainder of the season will air at its normal time, on Sundays at 10pm ET on AMC.



Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter. As the series inches closer to the finale, God's endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time - or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan - will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

The Sony Pictures Television-AMC Studios co-production is developed for television by executive producer and showrunner Sam Catlin and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.





