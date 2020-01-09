VIDEO: AMC Releases BETTER CALL SAUL Season 5 Video Teaser

AMC released today a new video teaser and the season five key art in anticipation of the upcoming new season of Better Call Saul. The explosive fifth season will premiere Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c and continue the next night, Monday, February 24, with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c followed by the season's second episode in its regular timeslot at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c.

Watch the teaser below!

In the 10-episode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's (Odenkirk) decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould, co-creator Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You