VIDEO: 50 Cent & Nicholas Pinnock Talk FOR LIFE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

50 Cent is the executive producer for the new ABC drama about a falsely accused inmate who earns a law degree in jail so he can overturn his LIFE SENTENCE and seek justice for his fellow inmates.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

