VICTORIOUS Sequel Series HOLLYWOOD ARTS to Premiere on Netflix

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Netflix has announced that HOLLYWOOD ARTS, a follow-up series to VICTORIOUS, will premiere on the streaming service October 15, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by an official teaser trailer and first-look photos.

About Hollywood Arts

October 15, 2026

In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Samantha Martin, Jake Farrow, Daniella Monet, Shauna Phelan, Jonathan Judge

CAST: Daniella Monet, Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emily Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Martin Kamm

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