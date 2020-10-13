VANGUARD With Jackie Chan Sets November Theatrical Release

In theaters on November 20, 2020.

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, has acquired North American rights to the Stanley Tong and Jackie Chan action film, Vanguard. Directed by Stanley Tong, Vanguard marks the ninth collaboration from the director and Jackie Chan. Vanguard is a globe-trotting story filmed in London, Dubai, Zambia and an ancient city in India and features high stakes action sequences that take place over air, land and sea. Vanguard also stars Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan and Zhu Zhengting. Gravitas Ventures is planning a wide theatrical release of Vanguard in the U.S. and Canada including drive-ins and IMAX theaters on November 20, 2020.



Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization.



"My latest action movie VANGUARD is coming out on Nov. 20 in the cinema. We filmed in 9 cities across 5 countries, London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. We've experienced so much during this production. Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I'm so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release." Said Director Stanley Tong.



"Upon my first viewing of Vanguard, I instantly became attracted to its big, fun, escapism that reminded me of those globe-trotting action adventures we are all so familiar with. The scope of this film is phenomenal, and the fact that it was filmed on location over land, air, and sea makes it a must-watch entertainment on the biggest screen possible. Vanguard is a film that fills a Fall action adventure vacancy, with the legendary screen icon Jackie Chan at the forefront. I can't wait for North American audiences to see this film," Said Cameron Moore, Gravitas Ventures Senior Manager, Theatrical Distribution.



Gravitas Ventures Vice President of Acquisitions, Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Shanghai Lix Entertainment.

