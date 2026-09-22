VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE Season 2 Trailer Releases

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The official trailer and poster for the upcoming second season of the music-driven, live-action adaptation 'Vampirina: Teenage Vampire' were revealed. The series returns Oct. 6 on Disney Channel, and the full season will stream the next day on Disney+.

'Vampirina: Teenage Vampire' stars Kenzi Richardson ('Aquamarine' TV pilot) as the edgy and adorable Vee, Jiwon Lee as Vee's kind and girly-girl roommate Sophie, Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah, Milo Maharlika as the 600-year-old ghost Demi, and Faith Hedley as super-talented legacy student Britney.

Jodie Sweetin ('Full House') and Ava Jean ('Camp Rock 3') join as recurring guest stars for the sophomore season, with Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone ('Camp Rock 3,' 'The Mickey Mouse Club' pilot) set to guest star, alongside Kim Coles ('Living Single') returning as Dean Merriweather.

Beloved by fans of the popular book saga and record-breaking Disney Jr. series 'Vampirina,' 'Vampirina: Teenage Vampire' tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living among humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret. This season, after successfully performing for the entire school in front of her idol, Millie Eyelash — and inadvertently releasing a horde of monsters previously imprisoned in the mirror realm — Vee and her gang return to Wilson Hall with new musical dreams, while trying to make sense of a prophecy that dictates Vee and Elijah can never be together.

From the team behind 'Julie and the Phantoms,' Dan Cross and David Hoge serve as showrunners and executive producers. Creator of hit series 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Tim Federle is executive producer, with Bronwyn North-Reist and Meg Deloatch ('Family Reunion') as executive producers. The series was developed for television by Randi Barnes.

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