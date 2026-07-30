Jodie Sweetin Credits Ben Gleib for Pushing Her Into Stand-Up, Plugs Smoke Show

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Jodie Sweetin thanked host Ben Gleib for pushing her into stand-up comedy during a round table appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, using the segment to promote her comedy pageant, Smoke Show with Sweetin. The conversation doubled as a plug session, with panelists sharing upcoming stand-up dates while Ian Edwards continued to take heat over his choice to stick with an Android phone.

Edwards has become a recurring presence on Gleib's round table format, frequently using the segment to work through stand-up material and social commentary. He has previously broken down his bit about green bubble discrimination, the phenomenon where Android users get flagged with a green text bubble when messaging iPhone owners, arguing it gives non-Black holdouts a small taste of what discrimination feels like. That running joke resurfaced during this appearance as the group again piled on his phone choice.

Sweetin's segment centered on her relatively new footing in stand-up comedy, a path she credited directly to Gleib's encouragement. She used the appearance to draw attention to Smoke Show with Sweetin, her comedy pageant project, marking one of the concrete plugs to come out of the round table alongside the group's shared stand-up dates.

Edwards's continued role as a round table fixture connects this appearance to his prior stops on the show, including a segment where Ian Edwards broke down his Android vs. iPhone green bubble stand-up bit in detail for Gleib and the panel.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Ian Edwards Weighs In on Stephen A. Smith and Whether Jokes Defuse Stereotypes

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