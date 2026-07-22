UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS to Premiere on Investigation Discovery

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Investigation Discovery is set to premiere UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS, a three-part docuseries that revisits the life, crimes, and capture of Aileen Wuornos using advanced digital replication and visual effects techniques to recreate key moments drawn from legal transcripts, documented evidence, and firsthand testimony. The series, which features actor Morag Peacock in the role of Wuornos, applies next-generation visualizations to accounts from people close to Wuornos and the investigators who worked the case. UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS is scheduled to air Wednesday, September 30, from 8 to 11 PM ET/PT on ID and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

'Documentary storytelling has always evolved alongside advances in filmmaking, and by applying cutting-edge technology to the true crime genre we are deepening audiences' understanding of real events in completely new ways,' said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. 'For UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS, we collaborated closely with law enforcement, members of Aileen's inner circle, a talented cast of actors, and a team of innovative VFX artists to recreate pivotal moments from the case. Every scene was meticulously informed by legal transcripts and firsthand testimony, giving audiences a powerful new way to experience this story.'

Told across three hours, UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS offers a nuanced understanding of the investigation that brought Wuornos to justice and her time on Death Row. Developed in full collaboration with the featured participants, the series uses advanced digital replication and visual effects techniques to help audiences visualize key moments from Wuornos' life, presenting these events as they were understood at the time. The VFX enhancements are built on top of compelling performances from Morag Peacock, who portrays Wuornos, and the additional actors portraying others, adding dimension to scenes grounded in verified transcripts, documented evidence, and firsthand accounts.

UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media (a Fremantle company).

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. For exclusive digital content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on X, Instagram,, TikTok or YouTube. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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