UNLIKELY FAMILIES Greenlit at Samsung TV Plus from Dhar Mann

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Samsung TV Plus, the global subscription-free service built into Samsung Smart TVs, announced the greenlight of Unlikely Families. The second installment of the Unlikely anthology series is created and produced by Dhar Mann Studios, the audience-first global entertainment company dedicated to uplifting the world and inspiring hope through storytelling, and comes on the heels of a successful first installment. The endearing new four-part scripted series expands the service's originals slate under its Exclusives banner, building on the summer Unlikely Romances release with Dhar Mann Studios and Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger.

Unlikely Families is a moving anthology about the unexpected adults who step into caregiving roles under extraordinary circumstances—proving that family isn't always defined by biology, but by who chooses to show up for each other. Each episode follows an unconventional caregiver and child brought together by fate, crisis, or responsibility, revealing how love can take root in the most unlikely places. The series is slated to premiere exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in 2027.

'Family isn't always about who you're related to. Sometimes it's about the person who shows up when you need them most,' said Dhar Mann, Founder of Dhar Mann Studios. 'That's what makes Unlikely Families so special. These are stories about unexpected connections, second chances and the people who remind us that we're not alone. I'm excited to continue our partnership with Samsung TV Plus and share more stories that make people feel seen, connected and hopeful.'

Building on the launch of Samsung TV Plus' exclusive Dhar Mann TV channel in 2025, Samsung TV Plus' first original content deal, the series also marks the growth of the service's collaboration with Dhar Mann Studios. Creator Dhar Mann, widely recognized as one of the world's most influential storytellers with more than 170 million followers and approximately 300 million weekly views across platforms, will serve as series creator and executive producer.

'Samsung TV Plus is thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Dhar Mann to deliver Creator-led programming that feels fresh, meaningful, and made for today's audiences,' said Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. 'Dhar has built an extraordinary connection with audiences through accessible, resonant storytelling. Unlikely Families brings that distinctive voice to a powerful anthology that sparks meaningful conversation about the relationships that shape us.'

Unlikely Families Episode Descriptions

Episode One: A-List Actress Becomes Mom Overnight

When a high-profile, career-driven actress is unexpectedly thrust into the role of guardian for her orphaned niece and nephew, she must choose between the professional breakthrough she has spent her entire life chasing and the family she never knew she needed.

Episode Two: Teacher Saves Student Everyone Gave Up On

When a promising student hides her father's disappearance to avoid being separated from him, her empathetic new teacher risks her own career to help the girl track him down and secure the help her family needs.

Episode Three: Teen Rejects His New Family in America

After a brush with the law in Manila, a guarded teen artist is sent to live with a quirky, overbearing host family in California, where he must choose between clinging to his desperate hope of reuniting with his absent father or embracing the unconventional new family that's finally showing up for him.

Episode Four: Young Girl Forced to Raise 3 Kids

Estranged from her family since her mother's death, a struggling law student is forced to become the unexpected guardian of her three chaotic stepsiblings, confronting her own buried trauma to save the family she once abandoned.

About Dhar Mann Studios

Dhar Mann Studios (DMS) is an audience-first global entertainment company dedicated to uplifting the world by creating stories and experiences that help people feel seen and connected. Founded by Dhar Mann, the company has built a storytelling universe connecting more than 170 million followers globally. Widely recognized as one of the world's most influential storytellers, Mann has been honored by Forbes as a Top Creator and named to the TIME100 Creators list honoring the digital voices shaping global culture.

Headquartered in a 125,000 SF, three-stage production studio in Burbank, CA, the company is pioneering a new model of entertainment built around direct relationships with global audiences. Dhar Mann Studios creates positive, uplifting original programming, from long-form narrative series to short-form content, with stories rooted in universal human experiences that reach nearly 300 million views every week across platforms. Its positive storytelling resonates across cultures and generations, with three out of four viewers reporting the content changes how they feel, think, and treat others after watching.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries more than 5,000 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers' JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, and top digital Creators featuring Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV and Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. More information is available at samsungtvplus.com.

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