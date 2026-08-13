HOOLIGANS: THE ARCH RACING PROJECT to Return for Season Two on Samsung TV Plus

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Samsung TV Plus has ordered a second season of HOOLIGANS: THE ARCH RACING PROJECT WITH Keanu Reeves & GARD HOLLINGER, the streamer's first original docuseries, as the show's six-part first season heads toward its finale. The series, produced by V10 Entertainment, follows Reeves and Hollinger alongside riders Corey Alexander and Jeremy McWilliams as their team moves from building custom motorcycles to competing in MotoAmerica, the country's top motorcycle road racing series.

Starring and executive produced by Reeves and Hollinger, the season one finale of the six-part docuseries premieres Sunday, August 16 at 9PM ET.

From V10 Entertainment, the high-octane series follows Reeves and Hollinger, riders Corey Alexander and Jeremy McWilliams, and their team as they rev up from building world-class machines to competing in the high-stakes world of professional racing in MotoAmerica, America's premier motorcycle road racing series. With the same precision, craftsmanship and relentless drive that define their brand, the ARCH team sets out to prove they can hold their own against the giants of motorsports.

From the garage to the grid, Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger captures the ambition and adrenaline behind an underdog racing story fueled by passion, performance and the pursuit of excellence.

'Hooligans had real momentum from day one, and as our first original docuseries, it's been a defining moment for Samsung TV Plus,' said Salek Brodsky, SVP & Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. 'Keanu and Gard have built something that captures the thrill of motorcycle culture through character-driven stories about craftsmanship, innovation and pushing boundaries. Renewing Hooligans reflects our commitment to premium originals that resonate well beyond the screen, and we're thrilled to keep building alongside Keanu, Gard and V10 Entertainment.'

The series marks another milestone for Samsung TV Plus Exclusives, joining the four-part original scripted anthology Unlikely Romances presented by Dhar Mann Studios. Made for everyone and every moment, Samsung TV Plus Exclusives delivers must-see originals, live concerts and creator-led content that are culturally resonant and fuel connection.

'When we set out to make Hooligans, we wanted to capture something authentic about motorcycle racing: the risk, the family, the obsession that pulls people in,' added John Stevens, CEO, V10 Entertainment. 'Keanu and Gard brought a level of passion and specificity that pushed us all to dig deeper. Samsung TV Plus gave us the room to tell this story right. Seeing it resonate the way it has means everything to this team. We can't wait to share what's in store for season two.'

This summer, Samsung TV Plus also launched the MotoAmericaTV Channel, a 24/7 destination featuring more than 200 hours of premium race content including live event streams, full race replays, select practice sessions and qualifiers, rare behind-the-scenes footage, a deep library of archival videos and wall-to-wall coverage of the 2026–2027 season.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries nearly 5,000 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers' JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, and top digital Creators featuring Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV and Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media group focused on investment in companies with owned IP and economic rights. In 2022, V10 acquired Venture 10 Studio Group, Fishbowl Media, Vin Di Bona Productions (America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC) and the Clip Tiger companies. In 2025 V10 acquired the digital rights management and production company, Tower House. With a comedy library of 3.5 million+ digital assets, V10 Networks creates 250+ hours of original content annually to program 44 owned FAST and digital channels. V10 has 110M+ followers across social media.

The docuseries is executive produced by Reeves, Hollinger, Sharon Hollinger, Carter Skeath, Chance Wright, Rick DeOliveira and John Stevens, with Alan Bloom serving as showrunner. It is produced by V10 Entertainment, Thank You Pictures and Trojan Horse Productions, and joins Samsung TV Plus Exclusives alongside the scripted anthology UNLIKELY ROMANCES from Dhar Mann Studios.

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