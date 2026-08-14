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Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Performs JOY on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The band brought its live show to late night as part of an ongoing string of tour dates.

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Dogstar, the rock band fronted by Keanu Reeves alongside bandmates Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose, performed their song Joy on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The performance gave the trio a national television platform to present the track in a live setting, backed by Fallon's studio audience.

The band used the appearance to showcase their sound to viewers beyond their existing fan base. The Tonight Show performance places Dogstar among the musical acts that have used the late-night stage to reach a wider audience with new material.

The Joy performance comes as Dogstar continues its North American tour. The television appearance offers a preview of the live set audiences can expect to catch during the tour's ongoing dates.

The segment centered entirely on the live rendition of Joy, with the band's performance serving as the focus of the visit to the program, which airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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