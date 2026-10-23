UGLY BETTY Cast Reunites, Talks Show's Legacy and Possible Return

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The cast of UGLY BETTY came together for a reunion on Good Morning America, revisiting the ABC series two decades after it first aired. The gathering brought the actors back into conversation about the show's run, with the group reflecting on its lasting impact and some of its most memorable moments.

Much of the conversation centered on what the series meant to those involved and to viewers who followed it during its original broadcast. The cast discussed specific moments from the show's history as part of the look back, with the reunion framed as an emotional occasion for the group.

The appearance also raised the question of whether UGLY BETTY could return in some form, with cast members weighing in on that possibility during the discussion. No specifics beyond the conversation itself were confirmed during the segment.

The reunion gave the cast an opportunity to speak collectively about the series rather than individually, with the Good Morning America appearance serving as the venue for the group to reconnect on camera and address the show's legacy together.

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