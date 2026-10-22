Rebecca Gayheart Discusses Eric Dane's Final Two Years
The actress reflected on a difficult period near the end of their relationship.
Rebecca Gayheart has spoken publicly about the difficulties her ex-husband Eric Dane faced during the last two years of his life, addressing the subject in a new interview with People that was also discussed on Good Morning America. Gayheart, who shares two daughters with Dane, used the conversation to reflect on what the couple navigated together in that period.
The interview centers on the challenges Dane experienced in his final two years, with Gayheart offering her perspective on that stretch of time as his former spouse. Details beyond that scope were not addressed in the portion of the conversation covered.
Gayheart's comments mark a rare instance of her discussing Dane's health struggles directly with a national outlet, placing her account alongside other public statements made around the same period. The People interview appears to be the primary vehicle for her remarks, with the Good Morning America segment drawing on that reporting.
No further details about upcoming projects or additional appearances tied to this interview were included in the available material.
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