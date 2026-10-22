Boy, 7, Finds Anxiety Relief Singing on LA Streets

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A 7-year-old performer has found an unlikely form of therapy on the sidewalks of Los Angeles. Jordan Sunshine, a boy who sings on the streets of the city, discussed his experience with ABC News correspondent Danny New on Good Morning America, explaining how the performances have helped him cope with anxiety.

During the conversation, Jordan described how taking his singing to public spaces became a way to manage his anxiety rather than a path toward a performing career. The segment focused on his routine of performing for passersby in Los Angeles, with New noting the response he has drawn from people who encounter him on the street.

The appearance centered on Jordan's own account of what prompted him to start performing publicly and how the practice has affected him. New's report highlighted the reaction from onlookers who have stopped to watch him sing, framing the story around the personal benefit Jordan says he gets from performing rather than any formal training or professional ambition.

The segment kept its focus on Jordan's experience, with New using the interview to explore how a simple act of singing outdoors turned into a coping mechanism for the young performer.

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