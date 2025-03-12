Tyler Perry's BEAUTY IN BLACK Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has renewed Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black for a second season to be released in 2 parts. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Part 1 spent 4 weeks ranked in the Top 10 and in its second week was #1 across 28 countries. Part 2 was recently released to much fanfare on March 6.

Part 1 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

In Part 2, the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Tyler Perry serves as writer, director, and producer for the series which stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison.

Comments