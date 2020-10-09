Tune in for A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Panel At Comic Con Tomorrow

The highly anticipated event will be live on New York Comic Con's YouTube Channel.

Don't miss the A Discovery of Witches panel at Comic Con's virtual "Metaverse" event. The highly anticipated event will be live on New York Comic Con's Youtube Channel and accessible for anyone on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:20pm EST.

New York Comic Con x MCM Comic Con's Metaverse is a virtual realm that is the sum of all fandoms. Take a journey to the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London as Sundance Now and Shudder Original drama from Sky A Discovery of Witches returns with Season 2.

Enjoy a sneak peek at the new series, adapted by Bad Wolf from Deborah Harkness' bestselling All Souls trilogy, including an introduction by Deborah herself with Bad Wolf Executive Producer Lachlan MacKinnon, as well as a Q&A with key cast Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree who will gather from the set of the infamous congregation - in Wolf Studios Wales - where witches, demons and vampires meet and where they are also filming Season 3.

A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 premieres in January 2021 on Sundance Now and Shudder in the US and Sky in the UK.

Don't miss this exciting panel with insight into the magic of Season 2. Up next, Sundance Now has the exclusive US Premiere of David Tennant's true crime drama DES (Thurs., Oct. 15), which is ITV's highest rated drama in 14 years.

Now available on the Sundance Now Press Site along with A Discovery of Witches, Season 1.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You