Trumpeter Rachel Spencer to Release THE NEXT RIGHT THING

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Trumpeter Rachel Spencer is releasing her debut album 'The Next Right Thing,' featuring all original compositions. The recording is available through Spencer's official website and streaming platforms.

'I am so excited to share the release of my debut album 'The Next Right Thing' featuring all original compositions. This work was a long time coming, featuring stories about bravery, artistry, and community, with a message that resonates with many: 'Do the next right thing.' I hope we can take the next step together!' Spencer said.

'Just do the next right thing' is something one of my mentors used to say to me when I was in my late teens/ early twenties. I have often been the kind of person that aims for ideal circumstances, but as ideal circumstances are rarely guaranteed we must find the courage to press onward. The right path is ambiguous, and the journey precedes the destination, always. This work celebrates the universal bravery required to take the next step, and honors the artist's duty to always add the next bit of good into the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 32 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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