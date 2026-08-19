Rachel Spencer to Release THE NEXT RIGHT THING

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Rachel Spencer has released her debut album 'The Next Right Thing,' featuring all original compositions. The recording is available for streaming and download.

'I am so excited to share the release of my debut album 'The Next Right Thing' featuring all original compositions. This work was a long time coming, featuring stories about bravery, artistry, and community, with a message that resonates with many: 'Do the next right thing.' I hope we can take the next step together!'

''Just do the next right thing' is something one of my mentors used to say to me when I was in my late teens/ early twenties. I have often been the kind of person that aims for ideal circumstances, but as ideal circumstances are rarely guaranteed we must find the courage to press onward. The right path is ambiguous, and the journey precedes the destination, always. This work celebrates the universal bravery required to take the next step, and honors the artist's duty to always add the next bit of good into the world.'

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