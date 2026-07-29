Simone Biles Says Avril Lavigne Accidentally 'Stole' Her Sunglasses at Swift's Wedding

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Simone Biles appeared on TODAY to share a lighthearted story from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, revealing that her sunglasses disappeared during the celebration. Biles said the culprit was fellow guest Avril Lavigne, who accidentally walked off with them, and joked about the mix-up while recounting the night.

Biles, who was among the guests invited to the high-profile wedding, described the moment as an amusing case of mistaken belongings rather than any real conflict. She said she is now reaching out in hopes of getting the sunglasses back, treating the whole episode as a funny footnote to an otherwise glamorous event.

The appearance gave Biles a chance to offer fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the wedding's atmosphere, where even small personal items became part of the night's memorable moments among the star-studded guest list. Her account added a playful, relatable detail to an event that has otherwise been discussed mostly in terms of its celebrity attendees.

Swift and Kelce's wedding has already generated buzz beyond the ceremony itself, inspiring other pop culture riffs such as Keke Palmer's comedic take on the nuptials during an appearance as her alter ego Lady Miss Jacqueline, showing how the event has continued to surface in entertainment interviews and late-night bits.

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