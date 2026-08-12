Rod Stewart Cancels Remaining Tour Dates To Recover From Medical Procedure

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Rod Stewart has canceled his remaining tour dates in order to recover from a medical procedure, according to a report delivered during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment. The update was shared as one of several buzzworthy entertainment stories rounded up for viewers, though specific details on the nature of the procedure or a timeline for Stewart's recovery were not addressed in the segment.

The Pop News roundup did not focus solely on Stewart. The segment also covered Taylor Swift's induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere appearing together on the cover of Vogue's September issue, and Shaboozy unexpectedly floating by and photobombing a couple's wedding photos along a river.

As is typical of GMA's Pop News format, the segment moved briskly through each headline, giving Stewart's tour cancellation a brief mention within the larger mix of entertainment news rather than an extended discussion. No further specifics on which dates were affected or how many shows remain impacted were provided in the report.

The segment kept its focus on delivering a quick survey of the day's most talked-about entertainment stories, pairing Stewart's health-related tour news with lighter cultural moments making headlines the same day.

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