Tracy Lawrence's MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry Returns to Nashville Fairgrounds

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Country music artist and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence is inviting Nashville back to his annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry on Nov. 24 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The event marks the 21st year of the tradition, which follows a 20th anniversary event last year that became the largest in its history after a truck breakdown threatened to disrupt the organization's Thanksgiving efforts.

This year's event aims to feed 32,000 people in need through the preparation of 2,000 cooked turkeys and distribution of an additional 2,000 frozen turkeys through the Nashville Rescue Mission, 11 surrounding county school systems and boots on the ground community organizations who provide for those in need.

'There are two things in this scenario that continue to resonate with me,' said Lawrence. 'The first is the people in need. Every year, that need continues to grow. Whatever circumstances have brought these individuals to this point are not for me or anyone else to judge. I believe we are all called to help and do whatever we can to ease their suffering, even if only for a little while, without judgment or condemnation. The second is to always acknowledge the volunteers that give their time and money to organizations like ours.'

The announcement follows an unforgettable 20th anniversary event last year, when a refrigerated truck broke down and spoiled 650 turkeys out of the 3,600 total allotment. In response, individuals and organizations from throughout the local community stepped in to replace them, resulting in over 2,400 additional turkeys donated, making the new total 5,350 cooked and frozen distributed turkeys. The added donations brought the total to 50,000+ meals provided for those in need. Artists and celebrities also came out to support the turkey fry, with appearances and donations from notable names like Jamey Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Charles Esten, Dustin Lynch, Meghan Patrick, John Crist, Rodney Atkins, Clint Black, Rhett Akins, Frank Ray and more. The overwhelming support demonstrated the impact of the annual tradition and the generosity of a community determined to make a difference.

'I truly believe that if we all give back a little, we can make the world a better place,' continued Lawrence. 'It's not always about money. Sometimes, it's about leading by example. If what we've done with Mission:Possible inspires someone to do something similar in their own town, then we've made a difference. Iron sharpens iron, and every little thing matters. You can make a difference, even if you think it's small. Thank you all for your years of support. Let's continue to make a difference.'

This year's event is made possible through the generosity of sponsors and community partners, including Honeysuckle White, Operation BBQ Relief, Blue Rhino, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, King Kooker, One Generation Away, ACM Lifting Lives, Wilson Bank, Brinley & Sons, HCA, ABEC, First National Bank, Hoskins Insurance, M&W Logistics, TransCore, T.W. Frierson and more.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, and individuals and businesses are encouraged to contribute to the mission through donations.

Since its inception, Lawrence's Mission:Possible has fried over 15,000 turkeys, provided more than 135,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $1.3M to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand its ability to support aligned causes.

About Tracy Lawrence

With 13M albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of country music for more than 30 years. Even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner's ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the 'TL's Road House' podcast, which has featured guests such as HARDY, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and more.

Over three decades into his decorated career, Lawrence's legacy continues to evolve. After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums, Lawrence released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for those in need to frying over 15K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1.3M for the Nashville Rescue Mission. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

About Mission:Possible

Tracy Lawrence's Mission:Possible exists to raise support and awareness of the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The organization was launched in 2006 with its initial fundraising event, Mission:Possible Turkey Fry, which has raised over $1.3M for Nashville Rescue Mission, fried over 15K turkeys and provided over 135K meals to the homeless and hungry of Middle Tennessee. In 2021, the organization created an annual spring event, Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic, which has raised over $1.7M to date.

Photo Credit: Blake Harbison



Photo Credit: Blake Harbison

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