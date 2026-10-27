Tony Shalhoub and Daughter Josie Adams Discuss New Food Memoir

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Tony Shalhoub appeared on TODAY alongside his daughter, writer and producer Josie Adams, to discuss their new book, 'We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family.' Adams called the project a personal highlight, telling TODAY, "For me it was the greatest highlight of my career so far, getting to work on something like this with my dad." Shalhoub, in turn, joked about their respective contributions to the writing process, saying, "She was instrumental in implementing the large words."

Shalhoub is an Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe winning actor. The TODAY appearance centered on the book project rather than his stage or screen work, with the conversation focused on the collaborative process between father and daughter in bringing the memoir to life.

The discussion touched on the themes at the heart of the book, which centers on food and family as connecting threads. Adams and Shalhoub spoke about what it meant to turn those shared experiences into a written collaboration, with the book marking their first such joint undertaking as co-authors.

Shalhoub recently took part in a theater reading at Westport Country Playhouse, performing alongside Tom Hanks and Wendie Malick in the venue's Script in Hand series.

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