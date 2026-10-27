Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tony Shalhoub and Daughter Josie Adams Discuss New Food Memoir
The father daughter pair reflect on collaborating on a shared project about food and family.
Tony Shalhoub appeared on TODAY alongside his daughter, writer and producer Josie Adams, to discuss their new book, 'We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family.' Adams called the project a personal highlight, telling TODAY, "For me it was the greatest highlight of my career so far, getting to work on something like this with my dad." Shalhoub, in turn, joked about their respective contributions to the writing process, saying, "She was instrumental in implementing the large words."
Shalhoub is an Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe winning actor. The TODAY appearance centered on the book project rather than his stage or screen work, with the conversation focused on the collaborative process between father and daughter in bringing the memoir to life.
The discussion touched on the themes at the heart of the book, which centers on food and family as connecting threads. Adams and Shalhoub spoke about what it meant to turn those shared experiences into a written collaboration, with the book marking their first such joint undertaking as co-authors.
Shalhoub recently took part in a theater reading at Westport Country Playhouse, performing alongside Tom Hanks and Wendie Malick in the venue's Script in Hand series.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode