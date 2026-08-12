Toni Brattin Brings Her Viral QVC Wig Moment to THE TONIGHT SHOW

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A viral shopping-network moment made its way to late night this week as Toni Brattin appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, invited on after a QVC segment featuring her wigs spread widely online. Fallon welcomed Brattin to the show and, rather than simply discussing the clip, put one of her Salon Select wigs on his own head during the segment.

Brattin's appearance centers on the wig line she has become known for through her QVC presentations, with the segment that caught online attention serving as the reason for her invitation to the show. The Tonight Show gave Brattin a chance to demonstrate her product directly, with Fallon serving as an on-air model for one of the Salon Select styles that fueled the original viral moment.

The bit leaned into the hands-on nature of Brattin's QVC pitches, translating the same kind of demonstration that made her segment popular into a late-night setting. Fallon trying on the wig gave the studio audience a direct look at the product Brattin has been selling on air, extending the reach of a moment that had already found an audience well beyond the shopping channel.

The episode is part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular mix of celebrity interviews and lighter segments, with this appearance built entirely around Brattin's wigs and the online attention they generated. The full episode is available to stream on Peacock.

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