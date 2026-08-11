Toni Brattin Surprises Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Wig

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Toni Brattin, the QVC host whose on-air moment went viral, made a surprise appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW to present Jimmy Fallon with his own wig, closing the loop on a story Fallon had joked about on air just days earlier.

The moment aired during Monday, August 10, 2026's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, listed as Episode 2328, with QVC presenter Toni Brattin joining Fallon during a monologue feature.

The appearance followed an earlier segment in which Fallon weighed in on Brattin's viral on-air slip-up.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tapes before a live studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC, with episodes also available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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