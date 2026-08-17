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Veteran NFL insider Tom Pelissero is joining Netflix's broadcast team as sideline reporter and NFL insider and will also take a lead role in NFL coverage across several shows on The Ringer's podcast slate, including co-host of The Ringer NFL Show, which airs video versions on Netflix under a broader Netflix-Spotify partnership.

Tom Pelissero will join Netflix's broadcast team as sideline reporter, in addition to NFL Insider, across the streamer's full slate of games this season, beginning with Rams-49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, alongside Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. His 2026 Netflix sideline schedule also includes NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET (Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams); a doubleheader NFL Christmas Gameday on Dec. 25 at 1:00 PM ET and 4:30 PM ET (Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, followed by Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos); and a Week 18 matchup on Jan. 9 at 1:00 PM ET, the final weekend of the regular season, with playoffs on the line.

For The Ringer, he will co-host the popular The Ringer NFL Show and write about the NFL. He will also appear on other Ringer shows, including every Thursday on The Bill Simmons Podcast during the NFL season. Video versions of these podcasts will be available on both Netflix and Spotify as part of a broader partnership between Netflix and Spotify Studios/The Ringer. More information on the partnership is available here.

This won't be Pelissero's first time in a sideline role. In 2022, he was on the broadcast team with Noah Eagle for The Vikings' win over the Colts in the biggest comeback in NFL history – a feat Pelissero informed Kirk Cousins of in a memorable

“In NFL history?!”

Kirk Cousins needed a moment to take it in: The #Vikings just pulled off the biggest comeback of all-time.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sOPxnJVKXQ

“In NFL history?!” Kirk Cousins needed a moment to take it in: The #Vikings just pulled off the biggest comeback of all-time.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sOPxnJVKXQ— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2022

About Netflix

- Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero). He also served as NFL Network's Senior Bowl sideline reporter since 2019.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About The Ringer

The Ringer, launched by Bill Simmons in 2016 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, is a website, podcast network, and video production house that creates an innovative blend of sports, pop culture, politics, and tech content. The Ringer Podcast Network includes more than 50 popular podcasts, featuring chart-topping shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Zach Lowe Show, The Town with Matthew Belloni, and Plain English with Derek Thompson, among many others.

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