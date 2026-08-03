Netflix Sets On-Air Team for First NFL Game to Air From Australia

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Netflix has announced its on-air broadcast team for the first regular season NFL game to be played in Australia, a Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams set for the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The streaming service's studio and in-game coverage will include Elle Duncan, Michael Irvin, Nick Foles, Clay Matthews III, Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly and MJ Acosta.

Live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sept. 10 at 8:35 PM ET (Sept. 11 at 10:35 AM AEST), Netflix will broadcast the Week 1 matchup, featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

STUDIO COVERAGE

Elle Duncan, Desk Host (Emmy Award-winning host, Netflix Sports)

Michael Irvin, Desk Analyst (Pro Football Hall of Famer, 3× Super Bowl Champion and host of The White House), second year with Netflix

Nick Foles, Desk Analyst (Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl Champion)

Clay Matthews III, Desk Analyst (Former NFL All-Pro linebacker, Super Bowl Champion)

IN-GAME

Noah Eagle, Play-by-Play (Play-by-play announcer), third year with Netflix

Luke Kuechly, Booth Analyst (Game analyst, Pro Football Hall of Famer)

MJ Acosta, Sideline Reporter (Sideline reporter, award-winning bilingual sports journalist and broadcaster)

Netflix's 2026 coverage doesn't stop in Melbourne. The season continues with the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET (Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams); a doubleheader NFL Christmas Gameday on Dec. 25 at 1:00 PM ET and 4:30 PM ET (Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, followed by Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos); and a Week 18 matchup on Jan. 9 at 1:00 PM ET, the final weekend of the regular season, with playoffs on the line. On-air talent for these additional games will be announced at a later date. Last year, Netflix's Christmas Day broadcast of the Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings was the most-streamed NFL regular season game in US history.

In addition to the on-field action this season, Netflix will also stream NFL Honors globally, showcasing the League's annual awards presentation the week of the Super Bowl.

Netflix's NFL games in 2026 will be available in over 200 countries, and be available globally to Netflix subscribers in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German. The games will be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+. NBC Sports will produce the games, pre and postgame shows. EverWonder Studio will serve as an executive producer for Netflix.

Netflix's 2026 NFL schedule also includes the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, a Christmas Gameday doubleheader featuring the Packers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, and a Week 18 matchup during the final weekend of the regular season. On-air talent for those broadcasts has not yet been announced. NBC Sports will produce the games, with EverWonder Studio serving as executive producer for Netflix.

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