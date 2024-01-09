Tina Fey to Lead THE FOUR SEASONS Series on Netflix

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the comedy series The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey. Fey is co-creating the adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

The collaborative history of Fey, Fisher and Wigfield goes back to the final season of 30 Rock, which Fisher had joined in the final season and for which Fey and Wigfield shared the Emmy for writing the series finale. Alan Alda was also a recurring guest on 30 Rock.

The Four Seasons will begin production later this year.

Fey, Netflix and Universal Television have a successful history, having launched the Emmy-nominated hit series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran for four seasons plus an interactive movie. Season three of her critically-acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva, created by Meredith Scardino, debuts on Netflix on March 14, 2024.

Fisher also co-created Never Have I Ever, which ran for four seasons on Netflix. Wigfield created the critically acclaimed series GREAT NEWS and Saved by the Bell, with each running for multiple seasons.

The Four Seasons is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will Produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.