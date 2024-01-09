Tina Fey to Lead THE FOUR SEASONS Series on Netflix

The Four Seasons will begin production later this year. 

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Tina Fey to Lead THE FOUR SEASONS Series on Netflix

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the comedy series The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey. Fey is co-creating the adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

The collaborative history of Fey, Fisher and Wigfield goes back to the final season of 30 Rock, which Fisher had joined in the final season and for which Fey and Wigfield shared the Emmy for writing the series finale. Alan Alda was also a recurring guest on 30 Rock. 

The Four Seasons will begin production later this year. 

Fey, Netflix and Universal Television have a successful history, having launched the Emmy-nominated hit series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran for four seasons plus an interactive movie. Season three of her critically-acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva, created by Meredith Scardino, debuts on Netflix on March 14, 2024.

Fisher also co-created Never Have I Ever, which ran for four seasons on Netflix.  Wigfield created the critically acclaimed series GREAT NEWS and Saved by the Bell, with each running for multiple seasons. 

The Four Seasons is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will Produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The SAG Awards Nominations Photo
Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The SAG Awards Nominations

SAG Awards and SAG-AFTRA announced that Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will unveil the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 10. The nominations will be announced exclusively via Instagram Live on @sagawards and @netflix beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

2
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners Photo
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners

HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and more.

3
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan Photo
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan

'NBC's 'Deal or No Deal Island' premieres on Feb. 26 with familiar faces competing in a season-long competition. Contestants include 'Boston' Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, with Howie Mandel as executive producer. Catch a 30-minute preview on Jan. 13. Watch a video trailer now!

4
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release Photo
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release

Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies - and follow the misadventures of America's favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous set which includes all 10 episodes from Season 7, along with copious special features curated for the fans, including a deep look into season 7 and its characters.

More Hot Stories For You

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob MarianoDEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob Mariano
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD ReleaseRICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries TrailerVideo: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL