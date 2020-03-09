Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Will Produce Animated Comedy MULLIGAN

Deadline reports that Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will produce "Mulligan," a new animated comedy at Netflix. The streamer has ordered 20 episodes.

After an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?

Tina Fey is a writer, actor, and producer known for her award-winning series "30 Rock" and for nine seasons on "Saturday Night Live" (Weekend Update, Sarah Palin, Mom Jeans.) Films: Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night, Mean Girls (her first screenplay). In 2010 she became the youngest recipient of THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor.

Her book Bossypants has sold 2.5 million copies. She co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix) and is an Executive Producer on "Great News" (NBC). She made her Broadway debut as a writer on "Mean Girls."

