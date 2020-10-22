Tim Burton Will Produce an ADDAMS FAMILY Reboot

Alfred Gough and Milles Millar will write the series.

Tim Burton is in talks to direct and executive produce a new live-action "Addams Family" reboot for television.

Burton is known mostly for his films, like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," "Sweeney Todd," "Corpse Bride," and "Frankenweenie." This would be one of his first television projects.

"The Addams Family" started out as a comic strip created by Charles Addams, with THE FAMILY consisting of father Gomez, mother Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing.

It was adapted into a musical, which played Broadway in 2009.

