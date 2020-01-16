This February on Hallmark Channel Celebrate LOVE EVER AFTER

February is sweeter than ever, with four all-new original movie premieres that celebrate romance, every Saturday night. The fun starts with "A Valentine's Match" (Saturday, February 1, 9 p.m. ET/PT), followed by "Matching Hearts" (Saturday February 8, 9 p.m. ET/PT). Next up, Hallmark Publishing's first-ever movie adaptation brings Nancy Naigle's beloved characters to life in, "The Secret Ingredient" (Saturday February 15, 9 p.m. ET/PT). Last up, opposites attract in "Love in Store" (Saturday, February 22, 9 p.m. ET/PT).

A NEW HOLIDAY - ADOPTION EVER AFTER DAY: Hallmark Channel's overall pet initiative Adoption Ever After celebrates over 40,000 shelter-pet adoptions. In honor of that milestone, Crown Media Family Networks is launching its first ever national holiday, ADOPTION EVER AFTER DAY, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The annual holiday will serve as a day to encourage shelter-pet adoption as well as a day of service to America's neighborhood shelters. Each year, the holiday will fall on the third Sunday in February.

FOUR ANIMAL-ADOPTION THEMED SPECIALS: Kicking off the month, Hallmark CHANNEL puts the "play" in Instant Replay with the return of "Cat Bowl II' (Saturday, February 1, 11 p.m. ET/PT) and "Kitten Bowl VII" (Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m. ET/PT). Next up, the third annual "2020 American Rescue Dog Show" (a two-night event, Sunday February 16, 8 p.m. ET/PT and Monday, February 17, 8 p.m. ET/PT) shines a spotlight on rescue dogs. Later that night, "Home & Family's" Larissa Wohl takes viewers on a journey of the heart and on the road in the all-new "Hallmark Channel's Tails of Joy" (Monday, February 17, 10 p.m. ET/PT).

'A VALENTINE'S MATCH'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, February 1, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Mary-Margaret Humes

The path to true love is sometimes long and winding, especially for Natalie Simmons (Lenz). Recently fired from her broadcasting job in San Francisco, Natalie returns to her hometown in Oregon to assist her mom (Mary-Margaret Humes, "Dawson's Creek, "A Feeling of Home") with the town's annual Valentine's Festival. Even though Natalie is officially engaged, she's thrown for a big loop when she reconnects with kind and handsome Zach Williams (Macfarlane), the guy who broke her heart - and their engagement - ten years ago.

'MATCHING HEARTS'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, February 8, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey

Julia Palmer (Cole) is a professional matchmaker who is trying to convince Daniel (Paevey), the handsome newcomer to town known as "Mr. Stay Single," to sign up for their matchmaking services. Landing him as a client would be a big feather in her cap and her chance to take the reins at the firm. While working with Daniel, who reluctantly agrees to be matched, Julia begins to develop feelings for him. Because he's a client, however, she must stay professional and keep her feelings to herself while she helps him search for love. When she finds out that hers is the only heart he's after, she must decide if she's finally met her match.

'THE SECRET INGREDIENT'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, February 15, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny

Bakery owner Kelly (Cahill) hasn't thought about love since Andrew (Penny) ended their engagement for culinary school in Paris. Now he's back, and so is their chemistry. Unfortunately, Kelly's still hurt and won't see Andrew before he leaves. But little does she know that when she's selected as a contestant on the Valentine's Day Bake-Off, Andrew is as well. In fact, none of the contestants will meet until the final show when only two are left. Win or lose, it'll be sad when Andrew leaves for Paris since he and Kelly have finally discovered the secret ingredient of why he should stay - love.

Based on The Secret Ingredient by USA Today Bestselling author Nancy Naigle, it is the first-ever movie adaptation of a Hallmark Publishing original novel.

'LOVE IN STORE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, February 22, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley, Jackée Harry

Shopping network hosts Terrie (Breckenridge) and David (Buckley) have different styles, and personalities that clash. Each wants a promotion, but first they'll have to get along as co-hosts. Seeing a text from her boyfriend breaking up with her while on camera, Terrie goes speechless and David steps in. The audience instantly loves their charisma and, despite their initial dislike for one another, a romantic flame ignites. But when Terrie's old boyfriend asks David to help him win Terrie back, explaining he got COLD FEET when she brought up marriage, David takes a step back, afraid Terrie may have already sold her heart.

'CAT BOWL II'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Special World Premiere

Saturday, February 1, 11 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Beth Stern, Boomer Esiason, Cameron Mathison, Larissa Wohl, and Rashad Jennings

"Cat Bowl II" is a one-hour special featuring adult cats from Kitten Bowls past coming together for an all-star game. Featuring 'where are they now' segments with fun and heartwarming profile pieces. Presented in association with North Shore Animal League America, it is hosted by Beth Stern, TV personality and national spokesperson for North Shore Animal League America.

'KITTEN BOWL VII'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Special World Premiere

Saturday, February 2, 2 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Beth Stern, Jill Wagner, Brennan Elliott, Rashad Jennings and more

Presented in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, "Kitten Bowl VII" will feature over 100 kittens rescued from across the country, as four teams will be competing for the Feline Football Championship. The 2020 game also marks a milestone of more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since "Kitten Bowl" premiered in 2014. TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year's event from Hallmark Channel's KITTEN BOWL Stadium and is joined by commentators Jill Wagner and Brennan Elliott for all the play-by-play action along with field correspondent, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, and four-time PRO BOWL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who returns as the Commissioner of the Football Feline League.

'2020 AMERICAN RESCUE DOG SHOW' (A Two-Night Event)

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Special World Premiere

Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Rodney Peete, Larissa Wohl and more

Rebecca Romijn and Rodney Peete host the third annual canine competition, the only one of its kind to shine the spotlight on rescue dogs. Purebreds and mixed breeds vie for top honors over the two-night event in adorable categories including Best in Wiggling, Best in Special Needs, Best in Couch Potato and more, with the winners in each category facing off for the title of Best in Rescue. Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl return as co-hosts to report on all the action on the sidelines and backstage. Celebrity judges Melissa Peterman, Kevin Frazier, Gabby Douglas and Jennie Garth will help crown the top canine.

'HALLMARK CHANNEL'S TAILS OF JOY'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Special World Premiere

Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by: Larissa Wohl

We follow the rescue of a group of 60 dogs and cats, starting with transport from a rural area in Central California, caring for these animals, watching them begin to flourish, identifying their unique personalities, and ultimately placing them in loving homes. This heartwarming journey offers a powerful message of hope and encourages families to adopt not shop.





