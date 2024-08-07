The Weeknd Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi award-winning artist The Weeknd makes his terrifying return to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with an all-new experience, “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy” haunted house and “Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse” invites guests to step into a slate of popular horror films from Blumhouse Productions. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface,” which celebrates 50 years of the iconic maniacal monster, rounds out this year’s gruesome line up of terrifying haunted houses.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on Thursday, September 5 and will continue select nights through Sunday, November 3. With less than a month until the event begins, now is the time to purchase the popular Frequent Fear Pass as they may sell out. The Frequent Fear Pass offers guest the opportunity to experience up to 33 nights of General Admission and revisit THE TERROR over and over and over again.

The Weeknd is one of the 21st century's most significant artists and the enigmatic superstar has continued to shatter records year after year. In 2022, he joined forces with Halloween Horror Nights to create the popular haunted house, “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” inspired by his highly successful “After Hours” album.

This year, he returns with “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy,” which provides fans an authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience with surprises at every turn and music by The Weeknd scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy® award winner Mike Dean.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s exclusive Terror Tram is back with a vengeance. On “Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse,” horror fans will set off on the Universal Studios backlot and encounter some of the most frightening characters from Blumhouse’s popular franchises, including M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day.

Plus, guests who purchase or opt to upgrade their event tickets to the R.I.P. Tour will encounter themed photo ops along with exclusive access to the Jupiter’s Claim set from the hit film Nope.

Continuing the momentum, Leatherface also makes his horrifying return to Halloween Horror Nights with “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface.” The haunted house will debut an all-new storyline celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the original 1974 slasher film. Set in an abandoned slaughterhouse, visitors will encounter the many iterations of Leatherface from all nine films in the franchise, dodging his relentless chainsaw at every turn.

Additionally, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” returns to the WaterWorld venue, taking visitors on a fiery, rock-fueled adventure while they FIGHT TO SURVIVE the night.

Rounding out the slate, horror fans will encounter multiple scare zones throughout the park. When exiting the “Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America” haunted house, visitors will encounter “Luchadores Monstruosos,” an all-new scare zone. As they begin their terrifying night at Halloween Horror Nights, fans will first need to escape a troop of chainsaw killers in “Chainsaw Punkz,” then dodge a gothic inspired royal court of the dead in “Skull Lordz.” The menacing “Murder of Crowz” will flock to a new dedicated space, including mama crow debuting at the nest.

These exciting experiences join previously announced haunted houses, including Paramount Pictures’ critically-acclaimed franchise “A Quiet Place,” Sony Pictures’ horror-comedy “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” Universal Pictures’ Classic Monsters in “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” “Insidious: The Further” based on the latest film in Blumhouse’s terrifying film series, “Monstruous 2: The Nightmares of Latin America” a sequel to the hit 2023 haunted house and “Dead Exposure: Death Valley” an original concept house with petrifying radioactive zombies.

Adding to the scares, guests also can experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” highly immersive land featuring “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™,” “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride™.” Those purchasing select tickets will have same day access to the interactive land SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (subject to change).

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 5 and continues select nights through Sunday, November 3. A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 PM Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions.

