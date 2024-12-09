The Walt Disney Company Earns 35 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streaming, and Broadcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Walt Disney Company has received 35 Golden Globe® Award nominations across its content brands and studios, including The Walt Disney Studios (Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures), Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Television and Searchlight Television.

Disney’s streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu are home to a total of 23 combined nominations. Hulu garnered 19 nominations, including nods for Hulu Original “Only Murders in the Building,” FX series “Shōgun” and “The Bear,” leading all television series with five nominations, and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Disney+ received four nominations for titles including Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along.”

Searchlight Pictures earned 10 nods including for Best Motion Picture, Drama for “A Complete Unknown” and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “A Real Pain.” The studio also garnered Best Actor nominations for Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”) and Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”). Amy Adams earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination for “Nightbitch.” Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) and Edward Norton (“A Complete Unknown”) were nominated for Best Supporting Performances, along with Diego Luna for Searchlight Television’s “La Máquina”.

A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD NOMINATIONS FOR 82ND CEREMONY

The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

5 nominations

Streams exclusively on Hulu

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Jeremy Allen White

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Ayo Edebiri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television – Liza Colon-Zayas

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals / 20th Television)

4 nominations

Streams exclusively on Hulu

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Steve Martin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Martin Short

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Selena Gomez

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

4 nominations

Premiered in theaters

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Jesse Eisenberg

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Jesse Eisenberg

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Kieran Culkin

Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

4 nominations

Streams exclusively on Hulu

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Hiroyuki Sanada

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Anna Sawai

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Tadanobu Asano

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

3 nominations

Premieres in theaters

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Timothée Chalamet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture –Edward Norton

Nobody Wants This (20th Television)

3 nominations

Premiered and streams externally

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Adam Brody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Kristen Bell

Abbott Elementary (ABC / 20th Television)

2 nominations

Premieres on ABC, streams next day on Hulu

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Quinta Brunson

Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

2 nominations

Premiered in theaters, streams on Disney+

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Agatha All Along (Marvel Television / Disney+)

1 nomination

Streams exclusively on Disney+

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Kathryn Hahn

Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, streams on Hulu

Best Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, streams on Disney+

Best Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / 20th Television / Hulu)

1 nomination

Premieres on FX, streams next day on Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Naomi Watts

Kinds of Kindness (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, streams on Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Jesse Plemons

La Máquina (Hulu / Searchlight Television)

1 nomination

Streams exclusively on Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Diego Luna

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Nightbitch (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Amy Adams

