The Walt Disney Company Earns 35 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streaming, and Broadcast

Find out what Disney was nominated for at this year's Golden Globes.
The Walt Disney Company has received 35 Golden Globe® Award nominations across its content brands and studios, including The Walt Disney Studios (Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures), Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Television and Searchlight Television.
Disney’s streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu are home to a total of 23 combined nominations. Hulu garnered 19 nominations, including nods for Hulu Original “Only Murders in the Building,” FX series “Shōgun” and “The Bear,” leading all television series with five nominations, and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Disney+ received four nominations for titles including Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along.”
Searchlight Pictures earned 10 nods including for Best Motion Picture, Drama for “A Complete Unknown” and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “A Real Pain.” The studio also garnered Best Actor nominations for Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”) and Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”). Amy Adams earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination for “Nightbitch.” Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) and Edward Norton (“A Complete Unknown”) were nominated for Best Supporting Performances, along with Diego Luna for Searchlight Television’s “La Máquina”.
A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.
The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
5 nominations
Streams exclusively on Hulu
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Jeremy Allen White
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Ayo Edebiri
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television – Liza Colon-Zayas
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals / 20th Television)
4 nominations
Streams exclusively on Hulu
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Steve Martin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Martin Short
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Selena Gomez
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
4 nominations
Premiered in theaters
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Jesse Eisenberg
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Jesse Eisenberg
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Kieran Culkin
Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
4 nominations
Streams exclusively on Hulu
Best Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Hiroyuki Sanada
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Anna Sawai
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Tadanobu Asano
A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
3 nominations
Premieres in theaters
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Timothée Chalamet
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture –Edward Norton
Nobody Wants This (20th Television)
3 nominations
Premiered and streams externally
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Adam Brody
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Kristen Bell
Abbott Elementary (ABC / 20th Television)
2 nominations
Premieres on ABC, streams next day on Hulu
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Quinta Brunson
Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios)
2 nominations
Premiered in theaters, streams on Disney+
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Cinematic Box Office Achievement
Agatha All Along (Marvel Television / Disney+)
1 nomination
Streams exclusively on Disney+
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Kathryn Hahn
Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, streams on Hulu
Best Cinematic Box Office Achievement
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, streams on Disney+
Best Cinematic Box Office Achievement
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / 20th Television / Hulu)
1 nomination
Premieres on FX, streams next day on Hulu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Naomi Watts
Kinds of Kindness (Searchlight Pictures)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, streams on Hulu
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Jesse Plemons
La Máquina (Hulu / Searchlight Television)
1 nomination
Streams exclusively on Hulu
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Diego Luna
Moana 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Nightbitch (Searchlight Pictures)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Amy Adams
