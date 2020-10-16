The Paraseekers Welcome Veteran Paranormal Investigator Brian Harnois To The Team

Brian Harnois is best known for being an original member of Ghost Hunters,

SGL Entertainment has announced that The Paraseekers TV Show have just recruited Veteran Paranormal Investigator Brian Harnois to the team for Season 2 of The Paraseekers. Brian Harnois is best known for being an original member of GHOST HUNTERS and GHOST HUNTERS International aka (TAPS) The Atlantic Paranormal Society as seen on the Syfy Channel.

Brian Harnois has nearly 20 years of experience investigating the paranormal. His involvement in the field was jumpstarted after a personal experience with the supernatural at the age of 11, and it has remained a passion of his ever since. This veteran ghost hunter has gained expertise all over his home state of Rhode Island, first as founder of The Rhode Island Paranormal Society and then as a member of TAPS.

The Paraseekers Team consists of Serigo Candido (Lead Investigator), Carl Cifaldi (Investigator), Theresa Baker Thielen (researcher) and noted psychic medium Laura Cifadldi (New Jersey Psychic Medium) who stars in The Channeling of Alexander Hamilton Currently Available on Amazon Prime. And now including Brian Harnois (Investigator) who will appear in Season 2 of The Paraseekers.

The first 2 Episodes of The Paraseekers are Now Available and Have Exploded on Amazon Prime and TUBI TV. For More Info and to get Links to watch the first 2 Episodes go to:

For more information visit www.sglmoviestore.com/tv-shows/the-paraseekers/

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You