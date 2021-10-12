The Golden Globes Will Be Awarded in 2022 With No Televised Ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press will award the 2022 Golden Globes, despite NBC's decision not to televise the event.

Variety reports that the HFPA plans to honor the best of television and film of 2021 at the 79th Annual Golden Globes with a speculated press conference in the place of the televised ceremony. A letter had been sent out to production studios detailing the rules of eligibility for the awards. The rules seem to emphasize performances, MAKING IT unclear if music, directing, or other production elements will be recognized.

Earlier this year, NBC had made the announcement that they will not be televising the 2022 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS after several revelations regarding the lack of diversity at the awards. The HFPA took several initiatives to remedy this over the summer, including adding 21 new members, which included 29% Black journalists, banning members from receiving gifts and other incentives from studios and talent, and appointing three new external members to its board of directors to oversee diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of cinema fans around the world who demanded drama and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so TODAY with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $37.5 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.