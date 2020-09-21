The Bacon Brothers Unveil New Video Directed by Kevin Bacon

Watch the "Bigger" video below!

The Bacon Brothers are pleased to announce the release of their new video for track "Bigger" which is off of their newly released album, The Way We Love. Of the video produced and directed by Kevin Bacon, Kevin notes, "Spending lots of time in the basement these days made me want to put on a live show, but all I had were old toys. Lots of variable sizes and scales seemed to fit nicely into a song called 'Bigger.'"



The new album, The Way We Love, contains ten tracks, seven of which were produced by the brothers, two by Philadelphia producer/engineer Joe Nicolo, one produced by Saverio Principini. Two of the exceptional offerings were recorded live at Sony Hall in New York City. It's also one of their most emotionally charged collections to date, and one of their most dynamic and diverse as well.



With ten albums to their credit, and a career that's spanned over 23 years, it's clear their band isn't simply a sideline that supplements their day jobs. The Way We Love contains a series of songs that explore those intimate relationships with the people and ideals that become a source of both purpose and passion. True to form, the album finds the brothers covering a wide array of styles and sounds



To date, the Bacon's have released five videos for the new album. To their multitude of fans delight, they've put out "Play!," "She-Zee-Zee (Easy on My Eyes)," "The Way We Love." "Corona Tune" and enjoyed a 'World Wide Debut' at Ditty TV with "Bigger."

Watch the video here:

