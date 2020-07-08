The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival Announces Line Up for aGLIFF 33: Prism

The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) announces the official program selections for Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF 33: Prism, August 6-16, 2020. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 33rd annual festival will feature almost seventy films including features, documentaries, and shorts over two weekends while additionally hosting exclusive online festival events. Memberships and badges are available for both weekends, with members given priority access to tickets for film streams, as well as entry to live online artist Conversations, Q&A's, Panels, Masterclasses, and other festival activities. Access to the festival can be purchased at agliff.org/badges.

"With THE RIDE that has been 2020, putting this year's lineup together has been one of the most challenging experiences ever, but rewarding at the same time. From features and documentaries to shorts, this year's festival is truly an all-inclusive representation for LGBTQIA+ stories," said aGLIFF Artistic Director, Jim Brunzell. "We have continued to search for films that represent all the voices in the community, including filmmakers from groups underrepresented in queer film-and I believe we've struck a nice balance with this year's offerings."

Opening Night for aGLIFF 33: Prism, will kick-off with the Texas Premiere of "The Capote Tapes" by Ebs Burnough. Exploring one of the most singular figures in the 20th century, "The Capote Tapes" delivers a fresh portrait that reinvigorates our understanding of this vital writer, including the revelation of newly discovered tapes of interviews by The Paris Review co-founder George Plimpton, conducted with Capote's friends after his death.

Closing Feature, "Ahead of The Curve," will wrap-up the two weekend festivities. Making its Southwest Premiere, Jen Rainin's film tells the story of one of the most influential women in lesbian history, who most people have never heard of, Frances "Franco" Stevens, creator of Curve Magazine.

aGLIFF 33: Prism will also feature a special "work in progress" screening of "Women in Blue," from documentarian Deirdre Fishel, which follows the Minneapolis Police Department's first female chief, Janee Harteau embarking on a mission to remake the department by ridding it of corruption, demanding accountability and re-training the officers.

Casandra Alston, aGLIFF Board President said, "Just a few months ago, nobody could have predicted the current situation or extent of the COVID-19 takeover, or the heightened racial and political tension in the country. That is why aGLIFF felt this year it is even more important for our queer community to have a place to come together and see stories that reflect the diverse perspectives of LGBTQIA+ people. We hope this year's virtual festival, aGLIFF 33: Prism provides that opportunity."

Outside of screening films, festival goers will have the chance to take part in exclusive, live conversations with artists throughout aGLIFF 33: Prism during virtual question and answer sessions. Masterclasses will also be offered with more details to be released before the festival. In an effort to create community in the absence of being able to come together in a physical space, festival organizers are also planning several fun online social events including a movie trivia night and "Bingo Bonanza" with host and Midwestern maven, Miss Richfield 1981 and events and conversation to accompany the launch of aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Fund.

The festival schedule and additional festival events for aGLIFF 33: Prism will be released later in July.

