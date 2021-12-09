Television Academy Foundation Names Nominees for 41st College Television Awards

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced nominees for the 41st College Television Awards, which recognizes excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide, and the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Foundation's College Television Summit, a three-day, educational event featuring panel discussions with media-industry leaders. Originally presented just for College Television Awards nominees, the summit is an enriching opportunity that is also made available virtually and free of charge to media arts students across the country. Panels and panelists will be announced in 2022. Next year's College Television Awards ceremony and the summit will be held March 24-26.

Fifteen student-produced programs are nominated from 185 entries submitted from 58 colleges and universities nationwide. Designed to emulate the Emmy® Awards, student entries are judged by Television Academy members; three projects are nominated in five categories. Criteria for theCollege Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize.

The Foundation also named the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which recognizes and rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. The winning piece for 2022 is titled 20 Over, by Taylor University students Chad Veal (director/writer) and Brendan Wallace (producer). It profiles Indiana track athlete, Noah Malone, who suffers from Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and competes in the Paralympic Games.

Loreen Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities. This is the 11th year for this award, provided by the Loreen Arbus Foundation, which has established and funds scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues.

Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the 41st College Television Awards ceremony on March 26, 2022. During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

"The College Television Awards showcases exceptional young content creators from across the country to leaders in the entertainment industry giving aspiring students career exposure," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Congratulations to all the 2022 nominees whose outstanding student productions have been recognized by the Television Academy."

The Foundation will continue to monitor developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to determine if events can take place in-person. COVID guidelines will be in place for the event.

The nominees for the 41st College Television Awards are listed below.

Animation Series

Beyond the Line (School of Visual Arts)

Jinuk Choi, Producer/Writer/Director

Son & Moon (Savannah College of Art and Design)

Lex Cooper, Producer

Saiya Lin, Writer/Director

Stowaway (Brigham Young University - UT)

Tyler Bitner, Producer

Ethan Briscoe, Director/Writer

Commercial, PSA or Promo

Asking for It (Brigham Young University - UT)

Lauren Finlinson, Writer

Edgar Garcia, Director

Amy Hauck, Producer

Allie Jones, Writer

LA Times - Decisions (Brigham Young University - UT)

Connor Dean, Producer

Quinn Frehner, Writer

Enoch Lui, Writer

Cam Tribe, Director

Life's Journey (Brigham Young University - UT)

Rebekah Baker, Producer

Campbell George, Writer

Asher Huskinson, Director

Tyler Richardson, Director

News and Sports

Coronavirus: Pandemia Mundial - Al Día (California State University, Fullerton)

Samantha Aguilar, Writer

Dolores Alvarez, Writer

Edwin Flores, Writer

Jorge Flores, Writer

Gabriela Martinez, Producer

Giselle Martinez, Producer/Director

Stephanie Mejia, Writer

Janelli Pedroza, Writer

Marina Rodriguez, Writer

Daisy Tornel, Writer

Rita La Vau, Producer/Director

Angie Zubia, Writer

SportsDesk (University of Miami)

Danyel De Villiers, Producer

Julia Hecht, Director

Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer

Brendan Reilly, Writer

Gianna Sanchez, Producer

Maxwell Trink, Writer

Jenna Weiss, Producer

Josh White, Writer

UMTV NewsVision (University of Miami)

Spencer Askinazy, Producer

Jackson Dill, Writer

Ben Ezzy, Director

Jessie Lauck, Writer

Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer

Tyler Walsh, Writer

Jenna Weiss, Producer

Nonfiction or Reality Series

The Castle Builder (Florida State University)

Thomas McDonald, Producer/Director/Writer

Tristan Owen, Producer/Director/Writer

Eagle Rest in Liangshan (New York University)

Bohao Liu, Producer/Director/Writer

Finding Freedom (New York University)

Fiqah Rahman, Producer/Director/Writer

Scripted Series

Our Side (Savannah College of Arts and Design)

Emily Dillard, Producer/Writer

Nicola Rinciari, Director/Writer

Over My Dead Body (New York Film Academy)

Meital Cohen Navarro, Producer/Director/Writer

Spaceship (American Film Institute)

Jorge G. Camarena, Director/Writer

Victor Gabriel, Writer

Roxanne Griffith, Producer