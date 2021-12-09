Television Academy Foundation Names Nominees for 41st College Television Awards
Next year’s College Television Awards ceremony and the summit will be held March 24-26.
The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced nominees for the 41st College Television Awards, which recognizes excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide, and the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.
The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Foundation's College Television Summit, a three-day, educational event featuring panel discussions with media-industry leaders. Originally presented just for College Television Awards nominees, the summit is an enriching opportunity that is also made available virtually and free of charge to media arts students across the country. Panels and panelists will be announced in 2022. Next year's College Television Awards ceremony and the summit will be held March 24-26.
Fifteen student-produced programs are nominated from 185 entries submitted from 58 colleges and universities nationwide. Designed to emulate the Emmy® Awards, student entries are judged by Television Academy members; three projects are nominated in five categories. Criteria for theCollege Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize.
The Foundation also named the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which recognizes and rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. The winning piece for 2022 is titled 20 Over, by Taylor University students Chad Veal (director/writer) and Brendan Wallace (producer). It profiles Indiana track athlete, Noah Malone, who suffers from Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and competes in the Paralympic Games.
Loreen Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities. This is the 11th year for this award, provided by the Loreen Arbus Foundation, which has established and funds scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues.
Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the 41st College Television Awards ceremony on March 26, 2022. During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.
"The College Television Awards showcases exceptional young content creators from across the country to leaders in the entertainment industry giving aspiring students career exposure," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Congratulations to all the 2022 nominees whose outstanding student productions have been recognized by the Television Academy."
The Foundation will continue to monitor developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to determine if events can take place in-person. COVID guidelines will be in place for the event.
The nominees for the 41st College Television Awards are listed below.
Animation Series
Beyond the Line (School of Visual Arts)
Jinuk Choi, Producer/Writer/Director
Son & Moon (Savannah College of Art and Design)
Lex Cooper, Producer
Saiya Lin, Writer/Director
Stowaway (Brigham Young University - UT)
Tyler Bitner, Producer
Ethan Briscoe, Director/Writer
Commercial, PSA or Promo
Asking for It (Brigham Young University - UT)
Lauren Finlinson, Writer
Edgar Garcia, Director
Amy Hauck, Producer
Allie Jones, Writer
LA Times - Decisions (Brigham Young University - UT)
Connor Dean, Producer
Quinn Frehner, Writer
Enoch Lui, Writer
Cam Tribe, Director
Life's Journey (Brigham Young University - UT)
Rebekah Baker, Producer
Campbell George, Writer
Asher Huskinson, Director
Tyler Richardson, Director
News and Sports
Coronavirus: Pandemia Mundial - Al Día (California State University, Fullerton)
Samantha Aguilar, Writer
Dolores Alvarez, Writer
Edwin Flores, Writer
Jorge Flores, Writer
Gabriela Martinez, Producer
Giselle Martinez, Producer/Director
Stephanie Mejia, Writer
Janelli Pedroza, Writer
Marina Rodriguez, Writer
Daisy Tornel, Writer
Rita La Vau, Producer/Director
Angie Zubia, Writer
SportsDesk (University of Miami)
Danyel De Villiers, Producer
Julia Hecht, Director
Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer
Brendan Reilly, Writer
Gianna Sanchez, Producer
Maxwell Trink, Writer
Jenna Weiss, Producer
Josh White, Writer
UMTV NewsVision (University of Miami)
Spencer Askinazy, Producer
Jackson Dill, Writer
Ben Ezzy, Director
Jessie Lauck, Writer
Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer
Tyler Walsh, Writer
Jenna Weiss, Producer
Nonfiction or Reality Series
The Castle Builder (Florida State University)
Thomas McDonald, Producer/Director/Writer
Tristan Owen, Producer/Director/Writer
Eagle Rest in Liangshan (New York University)
Bohao Liu, Producer/Director/Writer
Finding Freedom (New York University)
Fiqah Rahman, Producer/Director/Writer
Scripted Series
Our Side (Savannah College of Arts and Design)
Emily Dillard, Producer/Writer
Nicola Rinciari, Director/Writer
Over My Dead Body (New York Film Academy)
Meital Cohen Navarro, Producer/Director/Writer
Spaceship (American Film Institute)
Jorge G. Camarena, Director/Writer
Victor Gabriel, Writer
Roxanne Griffith, Producer