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Ted Cruz, Kid Rock Talk Overtime as Maher Takes On Trump Rant and Halloween Safety

Plus, Maher weighs in on candy-handing traditions as the panel debates politics beyond the main show.

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The monologue, titled "The Whole Truth," anchors the first clip and frames much of the discussion that follows with his guests.

That panel conversation continues in the second clip, Overtime, where Maher is joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, musician Kid Rock and journalist Jim VandeHei for additional back-and-forth once the main broadcast wrapped. The Overtime format gives the three guests room to pick up threads from the broadcast portion of the show, with Cruz offering a sitting senator's perspective alongside VandeHei's media background and Kid Rock rounding out the panel from outside politics and journalism.

The third clip shifts away from the Trump response and the Overtime panel entirely, turning instead to a New Rule segment Maher titled "Halloween Safetyism." In it, Maher argues against what he characterizes as excessive parental caution around the holiday, saying kids should get "a break from helicopter parenting and excessive safety-ism for one goddamn day."

The episode's structure mirrors a format REAL TIME has used throughout the season, pairing a topical monologue and New Rule commentary with an after-show Overtime discussion featuring a mix of elected officials, journalists and entertainers. Past Overtime lineups have included Senator Thom Tillis and CNBC's Sara Eisen, continuing the program's pattern of extending political conversation beyond the main broadcast.

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