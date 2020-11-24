Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Concert Film Will Premiere on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we're not quite so alone. They recorded "folklore" thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together...

...until now

"folklore: the long pond studio sessions" was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01AM PT. Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, "folklore" and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.

"folklore: the long pond studio sessions" was directed by Taylor Swift and filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30+ feet of curved track.

