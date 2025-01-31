Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, & More To Present at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Presenters have been added to the lineup for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, and taking the stage will be Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Recording Academy®’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com.

Previously announced GRAMMY® performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, and Teddy Swims.

As announced last week, this year’s GRAMMY telecast will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others. In order to generate maximum support not only for members of the music community but also for all those affected by the crisis in Los Angeles and the city at large, many events that traditionally make up GRAMMY Week have been canceled or reformatted. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals on Jan. 9, the Recording Academy and MusiCares® have distributed more than $4 million in emergency aid to over 2,000 music people affected by the wildfires.

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

