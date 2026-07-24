Shania Twain Catches Jimmy Fallon in a Lie During Box of Lies on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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A Box of Lies segment between Shania Twain and Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon took a chaotic turn when Twain caught the host in a lie, derailing the game and turning the moment into one of the more memorable recent installments of the recurring bit. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures the moment things unraveled after Twain called out Fallon's deception mid-game.

Twain's appearance on the July 22 episode was part of a broader visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW that also included a desk interview and a musical performance. During her sit-down with Fallon, Twain discussed performing with Harry Styles, missing Taylor Swift's wedding to play a Styles concert, and the making of her new album LITTLE MISS TWAIN.

Box of Lies is a game in which two players take turns opening mystery boxes and choosing whether to truthfully describe the contents or lie, with the opponent trying to detect the deception. Twain's ability to read Fallon's bluff mid-round is what sent the segment off course, prompting the reaction that anchors the clip.

Twain appeared on the episode as both a guest and a musical act, with LITTLE MISS TWAIN serving as the central promotional focus of her TONIGHT SHOW visit.

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